Nusra Militants Shell Syria's Idlib Deescalation Zone 16 Times - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) have carried out 16 shelling attacks in Syria's Idlib deescalation zone over the last 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Monday.

"We have registered 16 attacks in the Idlib deescalation zone from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (including, according to the Syrian side, 15 attacks), two of them were in the Aleppo province, eight attacks were in the Idlib province, five attacks in the Latakia, one in the Hama province," Sytnik said at a briefing.

No attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded over the given period.

Russian military police units also carried out patrols along major routes in the Aleppo province throughout the day.

