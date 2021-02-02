UrduPoint.com
Nusra Militants Shell Syria's Idlib Deescalation Zone 20 Times - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) have carried out 20 shelling attacks in Syria's Idlib deescalation zone over the last 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Monday.

"We have registered 20 attacks in the Idlib deescalation zone from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (including, according to the Syrian side, 16 attacks), ten of them were in the Idlib province, six attacks were in the Latakia province, three attacks in the Aleppo province, one in the Hama province," Sytnik said at a briefing.

No attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded over the given period.

The Russian military conducted patrols along several routes in the provinces of Aleppo, Al Hasakah, Raqqah. The army air force has conducted air patrols as well.

