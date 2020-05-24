UrduPoint.com
Nusra Terror Group Shells 4 Towns In Syria's Latakia, Idlib - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra (banned in Russia), attacked four towns in Syria's west and northwest in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

Rear Adm.

Oleg Zhuravlev, of the ministry's Syrian reconciliation center, told reporters that militants had attacked Ikko in Latakia province as well as Idlib's Dadih, Hass and twice shelled Maarat Muhos.

Russia continued to patrol the cities of Aleppo, Raqqa and Hasakah and conducted aerial reconnaissance flights in the past 24 hours. It did not register any attacks by Syrian armed groups allied with Turkey, the military official added.

