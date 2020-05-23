UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nusra Terror Group Shells 5 Towns In Northwestern Syria - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:10 AM

Nusra Terror Group Shells 5 Towns in Northwestern Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra (banned in Russia), attacked five northwestern Syrian towns in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

Rear Adm.

Oleg Zhuravlev, of the ministry's Syrian reconciliation center, told reporters that militants had attacked Miznaz in Aleppo as well as Idlib's Dadih, Mellajah, Kawkaba and twice shelled Kafr Mus.

Russia continued to patrol the Aleppo province and conducted aerial reconnaissance flights in the past 24 hours. It did not register any attacks by Syrian armed groups allied with Turkey, the military official added.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Aleppo Mus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Rul ..

11 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

41 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

41 minutes ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to wi ..

2 hours ago

Community Development Authority: 871,000 benefited ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.