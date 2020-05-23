Nusra Terror Group Shells 5 Towns in Northwestern Syria - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra (banned in Russia), attacked five northwestern Syrian towns in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

Rear Adm.

Oleg Zhuravlev, of the ministry's Syrian reconciliation center, told reporters that militants had attacked Miznaz in Aleppo as well as Idlib's Dadih, Mellajah, Kawkaba and twice shelled Kafr Mus.

Russia continued to patrol the Aleppo province and conducted aerial reconnaissance flights in the past 24 hours. It did not register any attacks by Syrian armed groups allied with Turkey, the military official added.