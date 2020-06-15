UrduPoint.com
Nusra Terror Group Shells Settlements In Syria's Latakia, Idlib, Aleppo - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) has attacked settlements in Syria's provinces of Idlib, Aleppo and Latakia, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Sunday.

"We have registered two attacks of Kafr Rumah town in Idlib province, one shelling of Ikko settlement in Latakia province, one shelling of Miznaz settlement in Aleppo province from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Shcherbitsky said at a briefing.

According to the head of the reconciliation center, the Russian military police continued patrols along several routes in Aleppo province.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

