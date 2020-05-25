Nusra Terror Group Shells Town in Western Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra (banned in Russia), attacked a town in Syria's west in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.

"One shelling of the Masharia settlement in Latakia province by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group was registered," Rear Adm.

Oleg Zhuravlev, of the ministry's Syrian reconciliation center, told reporters.

Russia did not register any attacks by Syrian armed groups allied with Turkey, the military official added.