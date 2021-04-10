MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) carried out 27 attacks in Syria's Idlib deescalation zone over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Friday.

"We have registered 27 instances of shelling in the Idlib deescalation zone, launched from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (including 21 attacks based on data provided by the Syrian side), 10 of them in Idlib province, 13 in Latakia province and four in Hama province," Karpov said at a daily briefing.

According to the military official, no attacks by Turkey-backed armed groups were recorded over the given period.

Karpov also said that the Russian military police units had continued patrols along the fixed routes in Aleppo province.