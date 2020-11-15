UrduPoint.com
Nusra Terrorists Carry Out 31 Attacks In Syria's Idlib Deescalation Zone- Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

Nusra Terrorists Carry Out 31 Attacks in Syria's Idlib Deescalation Zone- Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) carried out 31 attacks in Syria's Idlib deescalation zone over the past 24 hours, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, said on Saturday.

"We have registered 31 instances of shelling in the Idlib deescalation zone (including 29 attacks registered by the Syrian side), with 21 of them in the Idlib province, five in the Aleppo province, two in the Latakia province, and three in the Hama province from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group," Grinkevich said at a daily briefing.

The Russian military also noted that no firing was recorded in the Idlib deescalation zone by Turkish-controlled armed groups over the past day.

According to Grinkevich, the Russian military police have continued patrols in the provinces of Aleppo, Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zur along the fixed routes, while the air force conducted aerial patrolling.

