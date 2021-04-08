(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) carried out 39 shelling attacks in Syria's Idlib deescalation zone over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"We have registered 39 instances of shelling in the Idlib deescalation zone, launched from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (including 39 attacks based on data provided by the Syrian side), 21 of them in Idlib province, nine in Latakia province, three in Aleppo province, and six in Hama province," Karpov said at a daily briefing.

According to the senior military, no attacks by Turkey-backed armed groups were recorded over the given period.

Karpov also said that the Russian army aviation had conducted air patrols along routes from the Metras airfield to the Kvayres airfield and back.