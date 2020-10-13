UrduPoint.com
Nusra Terrorists Conduct 15 Attacks In Syria's Idlib De-Escalation Zone - Russian Military

Tue 13th October 2020 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) has carried out 15 attacks in Syria's northern province of Idlib, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said at a daily briefing on Monday.

"We have registered 15 instances of shelling in Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Nusra terrorists," Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich said.

The Russian military specified that no firing by Turkish-controlled armed groups was recorded over the past 24 hours.

