MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) have carried out 37 attacks in Syria's northern province of Idlib, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said at a daily briefing on Sunday.

"We have registered 37 instances of shelling in Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Nusra terrorists," Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich said.

The Russian military specified that no firing by Turkish-controlled armed groups was recorded over the past 24 hours.