MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) have shelled settlements in Syria's Aleppo province, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said at a daily briefing on Friday.

"We have registered two instances of shelling in the settlements of Urum as Sughra and Basratun of the Aleppo province from the positions of the Nusra terrorists," Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky said.

Russian military police have carried out patrolling in the provinces of Raqqa and Hasakah, according to the statement.

Additionally, the Russian air force conducted aerial patrolling in a loop from the Qamishli air field to Elevator Aaliye.