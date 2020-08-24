UrduPoint.com
Nusra Terrorists Continue Shelling Settlement In Syria's Aleppo - Russian Military

Mon 24th August 2020 | 01:20 AM

Nusra Terrorists Continue Shelling Settlement in Syria's Aleppo - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) have shelled a settlement in Syria's Aleppo province, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, said at a daily briefing on Sunday.

"We have registered one shelling of the settlement Basratun in the Aleppo province from the positions of the Nusra terrorists," Shcherbitsky said at a daily briefing.

Russian military police have carried out patrolling in the provinces of Raqqa, Aleppo and Hasakah, according to the statement.

Additionally, the Russian air force conducted aerial patrolling along a fixed route.

More Stories From World

