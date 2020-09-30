(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) have shelled settlements in Syria's Idlib province, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said at a daily briefing on Tuesday.

"We have registered two instances of shelling in the settlements of Rweideh and Kafr Battikh of the Idlib province from the positions of the Nusra terrorists," Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich said.

The Russian military specified that no firing was recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone by Turkish-controlled armed groups over the past 24 hours.

According to Grinkevich, the Russian military police have patrolled the Aleppo province, while the air force conducted aerial patrolling in a loop beginning and ending in the Aleppo air field of Kuweires.