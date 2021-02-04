MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 18 times in the past 24 hours, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said on Wednesday.

"We have registered 18 instances of shelling in the Idlib deescalation zone from the positions of Nusra terrorists, including nine in the Idlib province, six in the Latakia province, and three in the Hama province," Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik said at a daily briefing.

This included 15 instances of shelling reported by the Syrian military, Sytnik added.

According to the Russian military official, no shelling by Turkish-controlled illegal armed groups has been recorded since the day before.

Sytnik also said that the Russian military police patrolled two routes in Aleppo's Manbij area.