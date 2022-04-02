UrduPoint.com

Nusra Terrorists Deploy Rockets With Toxic Materials To Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2022

Nusra Terrorists Deploy Rockets With Toxic Materials to Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (also known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) has delivered rockets equipped with toxic agents to the northeastern Syrian province of Idlib to stage a European-supervised false flag attack, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Friday.

"The Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria has received information that the militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group organized a delivery of rockets loaded with toxic agents to the terrorist's foothold near the town of Arihah in the Idlib province," Zhuravlev said at a briefing.

He added that the terrorists were loading rockets with toxic substances under the guidance of specialists from one of the European countries.

"According to the available information, the terrorists are planning a provocation to blame the Syrian government forces for using chemical weapons against civilians," Zhuravlev stated.

The war in Syria has been going on since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting various insurgent groups and terrorists.

