Nusra Terrorists Shell Idlib De-Escalation Zone 28 Times In One Day - Russian Military

Fri 06th November 2020

Nusra Terrorists Shell Idlib De-Escalation Zone 28 Times in One Day - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 28 times in the past 24 hours, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said on Thursday.

"In the Idlib de-escalation zone, we have recorded 28 instances of shelling from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (including 24 instances of shelling, according to the Syrian side): in Idlib province (22), Aleppo province (2), and Latakia province (4)," Rear Adm.

Alexander Grinkevich said at a daily briefing.

At the same time, no shelling by illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey has been recorded over the past 24 hours, he specified.

Grinkevich added that the Russian military police had continued patrols in Aleppo's Manbij area from Ajami along two routes in the direction of Karakozak and Avsharia.

The military police have also conducted patrols in the provinces of Raqqah and Al-Hasakah.

