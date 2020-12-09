Nusra Terrorists Shell Idlib De-Escalation Zone 37 Times in One Day - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 37 times in the past 24 hours, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said on Tuesday.

"In the Idlib de-escalation zone, we have recorded 37 instances of shelling from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (including 31 instances of shelling, according to the Syrian side): in Idlib province (25), Latakia province (5), Aleppo province (4) and Hama province (3)," Rear Adm.

Vyacheslav Sytnik told a daily briefing.

At the same time, no shelling by Turkey-controlled illegal armed groups has been recorded over the past 24 hours, he specified.

Sytnik added that the Russian military police had continued patrols in Aleppo's Manbij and in Al Hasakah province.

Moreover, the Russian aviation forces conducted air patrol along the route from the Qamishlo airfield to Btaman and back.