Nusra Terrorists Shell Idlib De-Escalation Zone 17 Times in One Day - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 17 times in the past 24 hours, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said on Tuesday.

"In the Idlib de-escalation zone, we have recorded 17 instances of shelling from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (including 15 instances of shelling, according to the Syrian side): in Aleppo province (4), Idlib province (9), Latakia province (3), and Hama province (1)," Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik told a daily briefing.

At the same time, no shelling by Turkey-controlled illegal armed groups has been recorded over the past 24 hours, he specified.

Sytnik added that the Russian military police had continued patrols in Aleppo's Manbij area.