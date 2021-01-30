UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nusra Terrorists Shell Idlib De-Escalation Zone 23 Times - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 01:50 AM

Nusra Terrorists Shell Idlib De-Escalation Zone 23 Times - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 23 times in the past 24 hours, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said on Friday.

"In the Idlib de-escalation zone, 23 instances of shelling from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were recorded (including 17 instances of shelling, according to the Syrian side): 9 in the Idlib province, 9 in the Latakia province, and 5 in the Hama province," Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik told a daily briefing.

At the same time, no shelling by Turkey-controlled illegal armed groups has been recorded over the past 24 hours, Sytnik added.

Sytnik also said that the Russian military police had continued patrols in Aleppo's Manbij area.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Police Syria Russia Manbij Idlib Aleppo Same From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia postpones date for lifting travel res ..

52 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid: &quot;UAE will spare no effor ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to workin ..

2 hours ago

Indian government predicts 11% growth for 2021-22

3 hours ago

Canada Suspends Flights to Mexico, Caribbean Count ..

8 minutes ago

WHO Drug Access Chief Slams EU Controls on Vaccine ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.