Nusra Terrorists Shell Idlib Deescalation Zone in Syria 38 Times - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) carried out 38 attacks in Syria's Idlib deescalation zone over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"We have registered 38 instances of shelling in the Idlib deescalation zone, launched from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (including 34 attacks based on data provided by the Syrian side), 22 of them in Idlib province, 10 in Latakia province and six in Hama province," Karpov said at a daily briefing.

No attacks by Turkey-backed armed groups were recorded over the given period, the military added.

Russian military police units continued to escort civilian vehicles along the M4 highway on a stretch between the towns of Ain Issa in the northern Raqqa province and Tell Tamer in the northeastern Al-Hasakah province, Karpov said.