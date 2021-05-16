Nusra Terrorists Shell Idlib Deescalation Zone in Syria 37 Times - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) carried out 37 attacks in Syria's Idlib deescalation zone over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Saturday.

"We have registered 37 instances of shelling in the Idlib deescalation zone, launched from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (including 36 attacks based on data provided by the Syrian side), 19 of them in Idlib province, 10 in Latakia province and eight in Hama province," Karpov said at a daily briefing

No attacks by Turkey-backed armed groups were recorded over the given period, the military added.

Karpov also said that the Russian military police units had continued patrols along the fixed routes in Aleppo province.