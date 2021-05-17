UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nusra Terrorists Shell Idlib Deescalation Zone In Syria 39 Times - Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 02:00 AM

Nusra Terrorists Shell Idlib Deescalation Zone in Syria 39 Times - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) carried out 39 attacks in Syria's Idlib deescalation zone over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Sunday.

"We have registered 39 instances of shelling in the Idlib deescalation zone, launched from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (including 36 attacks based on data provided by the Syrian side), 20 of them in Idlib province, eight in Latakia province, five in Aleppo province and six in Hama province," Karpov said at a daily briefing.

No attacks by Turkey-backed armed groups were recorded over the given period, the military added.

Karpov also said that the Russian military police units had continued patrols along the fixed routes in Aleppo province.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Police Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo Sunday From

Recent Stories

Shabab Al Ahli crowned champions of President&#039 ..

44 minutes ago

Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education boosts ..

3 hours ago

HCHF Secretary-General participates in roundtable ..

5 hours ago

Ajman showcases new projects and plans at Arabian ..

6 hours ago

Tourism for a brighter future a major focus on the ..

7 hours ago

UAEU explores cultural and academic cooperation pr ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.