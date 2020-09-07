Nusra Terrorists Shell Settlement in Syrian Province of Aleppo - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) shelled a settlement in the Syrian province of Aleppo, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, said on Sunday.

"We have registered one shelling of the Miznaz settlement in Aleppo province from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists," Grinkevich said at the briefing.

The military official added that the Russian military police units had also conducted patrols in Aleppo's Manbij area, as well as in the provinces of Raqqa and Al Hasakah along fixed routes.

Moreover, according to Grinkevich, the Russian air force conducted aerial patrolling along fixed routes.