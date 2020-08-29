UrduPoint.com
Nusra Terrorists Shell Settlement In Syria's Aleppo Province - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 01:40 AM

Nusra Terrorists Shell Settlement in Syria's Aleppo Province - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) shelled a settlement in Syria's Aleppo province, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, said on Friday.

"We have registered one shelling of the settlement Sheikh Ali in the Aleppo province from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists," Grinkevich stated.

The military official added that the Russian military police units had also conducted patrols in Manbij in the Aleppo province.

Moreover, according to Grinkevich, no shelling from the side of the Turkish-controlled armed groups has been registered in the past 24 hours.

