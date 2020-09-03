UrduPoint.com
Nusra Terrorists Shell Settlement In Syria's Aleppo Province - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:00 AM

Nusra Terrorists Shell Settlement in Syria's Aleppo Province - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) shelled a settlement in Syria's Aleppo province, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, said on Wednesday.

"We have registered one shelling of the Tell Karratin settlement in Aleppo province from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists," Grinkevich said at the briefing.

The military official added that the Russian military police units had also conducted patrols in Aleppo's Manbij area.

Moreover, according to Grinkevich, no shelling from the side of the Turkish-controlled armed groups has been registered in the past 24 hours.

More Stories From World

