Nusra Terrorists Shell Settlement In Syria's Province Of Idlib - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have attacked a settlement in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, head of the Russian center for the reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria, said on Monday at a briefing.

"Over the past 24 hours, no shelling by illegal armed groups, controlled by Turkey, was recorded.

Meanwhile, one shelling of the Mellaja settlement in Idlib province was recorded from the position of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization," Zhuravlev said.

The military added that Russian military police continued to patrol the Syrian-Turkish border on several routes in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Hasakah.

In addition, a special continuous communication channel continues to function between the Russian center for the reconciliation of the warring parties and the Turkish side.

