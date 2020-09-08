Nusra Terrorists Shell Settlements in Syrian Province of Aleppo - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) has attacked several settlements in the Syrian province of Aleppo over the past day, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, said on Monday.

"We have registered five attacks of the settlements of Ourus-es-Sougra, Basratoun (twice), Kaffer-Taala and Ernaz in the province of Aleppo from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists," Grinkevich said at the briefing.

At the same time, the Russian military did not register any attacks from positions of armed groups backed by Turkey, he added.