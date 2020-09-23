UrduPoint.com
Nusra Terrorists Shell Settlements In Syrian Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia- Reconciliation Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 01:50 AM

Nusra Terrorists Shell Settlements in Syrian Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia- Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Idlib and Latakia, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, said on Tuesday.

"We registered four attacks on Sheikh Ali settlement in Aleppo province, Hantoutine and Saraqib settlements in Idlib province and Akch Baer settlement in Latakia province from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Grinkevich said.

He noted that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded.

The military official added that the Russian military police units had also conducted patrols in Aleppo's Manbij area from Ajami along two routes in the direction of Manbij and Avsharia.

