Nusra Terrorists Shell Settlements In Syria's Idlib, Latakia, Aleppo - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

Nusra Terrorists Shell Settlements in Syria's Idlib, Latakia, Aleppo - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Idlib, Latakia and Aleppo, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, said on Friday.

"We have registered 12 attacks on the Kafer Hanni settlement in Aleppo province, Skira, Kinsibba, Ikko, Qastal in Latakia province, Jubas, Qursa'a, Ain al-Naur, Dadikh, Mallaja and Ma'ar Shoreen in Idlib province from the positions of the terrorist organization Jabhat al-Nusra," Grinkevich said.

The military official added that the Russian military police units had also conducted patrols in Aleppo's Manbij area.

Moreover, according to Grinkevich, no shelling from the side of the Turkish-controlled armed groups has been registered in the past 24 hours.

