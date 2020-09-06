UrduPoint.com
Sun 06th September 2020 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Latakia and Aleppo, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, said on Saturday.

"We have registered two attacks on the Urum as Sughra settlement in Aleppo province, Kinsibba in Latakia province from the positions of the terrorist organization Jabhat al-Nusra," Grinkevich said.

The official added that the Russian military police units had also conducted patrols in Aleppo's Manbij area, as well as in the provinces of Raqqa, Al Hasakah and Deir Ez Zor.

Moreover, according to Grinkevich, the Russian air force conducted aerial patrolling along fixed routes.

