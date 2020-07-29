MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Idlib, Latakia and Aleppo, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, Alexander Shcherbitsky, said at a daily briefing on Tuesday.

"We have registered one shelling of the Kamrat settlement, one shelling of the Kuhbaniya settlement in the Latakia province, one attack on the Jdar-al-Gab settlement, one attack on the Dadih settlement, one attack on the Bsakla settlement and one attack on the al-Duair settlement in the Idlib province, one shelling of the Arbih settlement, one shelling of the ed-Dmir settlement in the Aleppo province from the positions of the terrorist organization Jabhat al-Nusra.

" Shcherbitsky said.

Additionally, the Russian military police have continued patrolling in the provinces of Aleppo and Raqqa, while the air force conducted aerial patrolling along fixed routes, the military said.