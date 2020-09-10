Nusra Terrorists Shell Settlements in Two Syrian Provinces - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Latakia, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Five attacks were registered on the settlements of Urum al-Sughra, Basratun, Bala in the Aleppo province and Ikko and Kuljok in the Latakia province from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Grinkevich said.

No shelling by illegal armed units controlled by Turkey has been registered over the past day.