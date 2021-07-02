UrduPoint.com
Nusra Terrorists Shell Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 41 Times - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 59 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 41 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"We have registered 41 instances of shelling in the Idlib deescalation zone, launched from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (including 31 attacks based on data provided by the Syrian side).

Fifteen instances are recorded in Idlib province, 16 in Latakia province, seven in Aleppo province and three in Hama province," Kulit said at a daily briefing.

No attacks by Turkey-backed armed groups were recorded over the given period, the military official added.

Karpov also said that the Russian military police units had continued patrols along the fixed routes in the provinces of Raqqa, Deir ez-Zur and Al-Hasakah.

