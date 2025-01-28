Open Menu

Nvidia Struggles To Rebound After AI Rout, US Stocks Down

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Nvidia struggles to rebound after AI rout, US stocks down

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Nvidia shares failed to recover Tuesday while US stocks traded lower, a day after the US chipmaker was battered on the emergence of a low-cost Chinese artificial intelligence venture.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 percent to 44,640.47, while the broad-based S&P 500 Index lost 0.3 percent to 5,996.35.

The Nasdaq Composite Index opened slightly higher initially but lost 0.2 percent at 19,313.44 in early trading.

The initial bounce is "very typical when you have significant drawdowns, especially when it's driven by news that is still unraveling," said Art Hogan, of B. Riley Wealth Management.

Nvidia, whose semiconductors power the AI industry, had its shares plunge nearly 17 percent on Wall Street a day earlier, erasing nearly $600 billion of its market value.

China's DeepSeek, whose chatbot became the top-rated free application on Apple's US App Store, said it spent just $5.6 million developing its model -- a fraction of the billions US tech giants poured into their AI systems.

Hogan noted that "we'll likely learn more about DeepSeek and its capabilities and the veracity of claims," alongside what this means for the long-term investment environment for AI.

But despite the slump on Monday in tech stocks and especially among semiconductors, there were many positives under the surface, he added.

On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve also started a two-day policy meeting, while investors eyed a slate of corporate earnings including numbers from aviation giant Boeing and automaker General Motors. Both reported quarterly losses.

Recent Stories

NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea

NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea

10 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends UAE-India Partnership Busine ..

Saud bin Saqr attends UAE-India Partnership Business meet

10 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Commander-in-Chief of Ab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police

10 minutes ago
 Climate adaptation to cost France 1% of GDP by 203 ..

Climate adaptation to cost France 1% of GDP by 2030

11 minutes ago
 Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off tomorrow at ..

Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

11 minutes ago
 Bioscience Institute develops innovative solutions ..

Bioscience Institute develops innovative solutions for cancer, aging detectionx

11 minutes ago
International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off in ..

International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi

11 minutes ago
 Ireland's healthcare pioneers set to transform Mid ..

Ireland's healthcare pioneers set to transform Middle East healthcare at Arab He ..

11 minutes ago
 Moscow, suburbs breaks three temperature records

Moscow, suburbs breaks three temperature records

12 minutes ago
 ADIB logs AED6.1 billion in net profit for 2024

ADIB logs AED6.1 billion in net profit for 2024

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Science Park drives life science innovation ..

Dubai Science Park drives life science innovation at Arab Health

12 minutes ago
 Alef Group signs real estate transactions valued a ..

Alef Group signs real estate transactions valued at AED1.37 billion

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World