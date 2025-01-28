Nvidia Struggles To Rebound After AI Rout, US Stocks Down
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 09:50 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Nvidia shares failed to recover Tuesday while US stocks traded lower, a day after the US chipmaker was battered on the emergence of a low-cost Chinese artificial intelligence venture.
About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 percent to 44,640.47, while the broad-based S&P 500 Index lost 0.3 percent to 5,996.35.
The Nasdaq Composite Index opened slightly higher initially but lost 0.2 percent at 19,313.44 in early trading.
The initial bounce is "very typical when you have significant drawdowns, especially when it's driven by news that is still unraveling," said Art Hogan, of B. Riley Wealth Management.
Nvidia, whose semiconductors power the AI industry, had its shares plunge nearly 17 percent on Wall Street a day earlier, erasing nearly $600 billion of its market value.
China's DeepSeek, whose chatbot became the top-rated free application on Apple's US App Store, said it spent just $5.6 million developing its model -- a fraction of the billions US tech giants poured into their AI systems.
Hogan noted that "we'll likely learn more about DeepSeek and its capabilities and the veracity of claims," alongside what this means for the long-term investment environment for AI.
But despite the slump on Monday in tech stocks and especially among semiconductors, there were many positives under the surface, he added.
On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve also started a two-day policy meeting, while investors eyed a slate of corporate earnings including numbers from aviation giant Boeing and automaker General Motors. Both reported quarterly losses.
Recent Stories
NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea
Saud bin Saqr attends UAE-India Partnership Business meet
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police
Climate adaptation to cost France 1% of GDP by 2030
Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah
Bioscience Institute develops innovative solutions for cancer, aging detectionx
International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Ireland's healthcare pioneers set to transform Middle East healthcare at Arab He ..
Moscow, suburbs breaks three temperature records
ADIB logs AED6.1 billion in net profit for 2024
Dubai Science Park drives life science innovation at Arab Health
Alef Group signs real estate transactions valued at AED1.37 billion
More Stories From World
-
England name Curry twins to face Ireland in Six Nations clash8 minutes ago
-
Serbian prime minister resigns, after months of anti-corruption protests8 minutes ago
-
England name Curry twins to face Ireland in Six Nations8 minutes ago
-
Nvidia struggles to rebound after AI rout, US stocks down8 minutes ago
-
African Union urges M23 to 'lay down arms' in eastern DRC8 minutes ago
-
French PM sparks outrage with immigration 'flooding' remark8 minutes ago
-
UK's first AI classroom without teachers sparks debate18 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table38 minutes ago
-
Charge' d'Affaires Faraz Zaidi highlights Pakistan's efforts at UNODC report launch1 hour ago
-
Lookman out of Atalanta's Champions League clash at Barcelona with knee injury2 hours ago
-
Qatar reiterates support for two-state solution after Trump calls for moving Gazans3 hours ago
-
Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island3 hours ago