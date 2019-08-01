UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NW China Province Starts Bamboo Slip Museum Construction

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 06:08 PM

NW china province starts bamboo slip museum construction

Construction on a bamboo slip museum started Wednesday in the city of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, the provincial cultural relic bureau said

LANZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Construction on a bamboo slip museum started Wednesday in the city of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, the provincial cultural relic bureau said.

Covering an area of 38,000 square meters, the museum will have exhibition halls, digitalization display rooms, storage rooms and restoration rooms.

Expected to open to the public in 2021, the museum will help store, protect, restore and study bamboo slips -- used for writing prior to the widespread introduction of paper -- as well as display over 40,000 bamboo slips and more than 10,000 cultural relics.

Over 80,000 bamboo slips have been unearthed since 1907 in the province. Among them, 70,000 are from the Han Dynasty (206 B.C.-A.D. 220), which are important artifacts of the ancient Silk Road, accounting for 80 percent of the total in China.

Related Topics

China Lanzhou From Silk Road

Recent Stories

UVAS holds informative seminar on “Recent Advanc ..

4 minutes ago

Water management bodies of twin cities put on aler ..

5 seconds ago

Prime Minister satisfied on US visit; acknowledges ..

8 seconds ago

Preparations for Independence Day celebrations gai ..

12 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi to host &#039;Kids&#039; Choice Awards&# ..

9 minutes ago

Plant for Pakistan Day ceremony held

13 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.