(@FahadShabbir)

Two freight routes linking Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province and India's Delhi and Brussels in Belgium were launched Wednesday

XI'AN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Two freight routes linking Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province and India's Delhi and Brussels in Belgium were launched Wednesday.

Both routes are operated by Sichuan Airlines on Airbus A330-200F cargo aircraft with a loading capacity of 65 tonnes.Each route has two scheduled flights per week.

A flight carrying 59 tonnes of electronic accessories, mechanical equipment, garments and cloth manufactured mainly in northern and southwestern China left for Delhi on Wednesday.

Another flight carrying LED lamps, sensors, mobile accessories, liquid crystal displays as well as pharmaceuticals, garments and fresh food arrived in Xi'an from Brussels on the same day.

Shaanxi has so far launched 25 freight routes, including 11 international ones, according to the airport administration of the Xixian New Area in the province.

Freight routes linking Xi'an with India's Chennai and Mumbai are set to be launched next, said Zhang Nan from the air logistics development bureau of the administration.