NY AG Seeks to Bar Trumps From Serving as Executives at Any Entity, Acquiring Real Estate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The lawsuit of the New York state authorities against Donald Trump seeks to bar the former US president and his children from serving as executives at any company as well as from acquiring real estate and applying for loans in the state for five years, New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Wednesday.

"We are asking the court to, among other things, permanently bar Mr. Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump from serving as an officer or director of any corporation or similar entity registered and licensed in New York," James told reporters.

She also seeks barring Trump and the Trump Organization from entering into any New York state commercial real estate acquisition and applying for loans from any financial institution in New York for five years.