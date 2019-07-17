NY blackout: lots of questions, no answers and a mayor under fire

A weekend blackout in New York raised a host of unanswered questions, put the mayor on the defensive as he runs for president and triggered doubts about the state of infrastructure in America's biggest city

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :A weekend blackout in New York raised a host of unanswered questions, put the mayor on the defensive as he runs for president and triggered doubts about the state of infrastructure in America's biggest city.

Utility company Con Edison apologized for the Saturday's five-hour power outage. But mystery surrounds the cause of the blackout on the west side of Manhattan, which left some 73,000 customers without power, turned Times Square dark, silenced Jennifer Lopez mid-concert and halted subway lines.

Con Edison warned more blackouts were possible as the city prepares for a heatwave this weekend, with temperatures of up to 97 Fahrenheit (36 Celsius) and very muggy air.

"We expect that there could be service outages -- those things happen during heat waves," spokesman Mike Clendenin told tv station PIX11 on Monday, while pointing out that the company spends $2 billion a year to prepare for such eventualities.

He said the blackout was not caused by a spike in electricity usage.

The outage struck on the 42nd anniversary of a major blackout in 1977 that sparked chaos in the Big Apple, as people engaged in looting and acts of vandalism.

This time no one was injured but 2,875 commuters had to be rescued from five subway trains and 400 elevators got stuck.

"The center of our little island is supposed to be the center of the universe... Yes, we want to be the center of finance, tech and media, but we cannot even keep the lights on for a Saturday evening," columnist Nicole Gelinas wrote in the New York Post.