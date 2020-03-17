UrduPoint.com
NY Fed Announces Another $500 Bn Cash Injection To Banks

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:06 PM

The New York Federal Reserve for the second straight day announced it was injecting an additional $500 billion virtually interest-free into financial markets Tuesday to ease the coronavirus pandemic's financial strain

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The New York Federal Reserve for the second straight day announced it was injecting an additional $500 billion virtually interest-free into financial markets Tuesday to ease the coronavirus pandemic's financial strain.

The new offer of overnight funds comes with an interest rate of just 0.1 percent, and is the latest in a series of debt purchases and cash infusions, including a $1.5 trillion injection last week, to stem the economic fallout and prevent financial markets from seizing up.

