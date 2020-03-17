NY Fed announces another $500 bn cash injection to banks

The New York Federal Reserve for the second straight day announced it was injecting an additional $500 billion virtually interest-free into financial markets Tuesday to ease the coronavirus pandemic's financial strain

The new offer of overnight funds comes with an interest rate of just 0.1 percent, and is the latest in a series of debt purchases and cash infusions, including a $1.5 trillion injection last week, to stem the economic fallout and prevent financial markets from seizing up.