NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed into law legislation that would allow members of the US Congress to obtain copies of President Donald Trump 's state tax returns, his office announced in a press release on Monday.

"Governor Cuomo today signed into law S.5072-A/A.7194A and S.6146/A.7750, which amend the law enforcement exception in New York State tax code to include Congressional tax-related committees," the release said.

Specifically, the bill directs the Commissioner of the New York Department of Taxation and Finance to disclose state income tax returns to Congress upon the written request from the heads of US Senate Finance Committee, US House Ways and Means Committee or the Joint Committee on Taxation, according to the press release.

Any Congressional request must be accompanied by a certification that the disclosure of tax documents is sought for "specified legitimate legislative purpose" and that the committee requesting the returns has made similar requests for the person's or entity's Federal income tax returns from US Department of Treasury.

While the bill does not identify Trump by name, the measure is intended to allow the Congress to access the US president's tax documents, which the lawmakers from various House and Senate Committees have been seeking since Trump took office. Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon in the early 1970s who has not voluntarily released his tax records.