UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NY Governor Signs Bill To Allow Release Of Trump's State Tax Returns - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 10:34 PM

NY Governor Signs Bill to Allow Release of Trump's State Tax Returns - Statement

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed into law legislation that would allow members of the US Congress to obtain copies of President Donald Trump's state tax returns, his office announced in a press release on Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed into law legislation that would allow members of the US Congress to obtain copies of President Donald Trump's state tax returns, his office announced in a press release on Monday.

"Governor Cuomo today signed into law S.5072-A/A.7194A and S.6146/A.7750, which amend the law enforcement exception in New York State tax code to include Congressional tax-related committees," the release said.

Specifically, the bill directs the Commissioner of the New York Department of Taxation and Finance to disclose state income tax returns to Congress upon the written request from the heads of US Senate Finance Committee, US House Ways and Means Committee or the Joint Committee on Taxation, according to the press release.

Any Congressional request must be accompanied by a certification that the disclosure of tax documents is sought for "specified legitimate legislative purpose" and that the committee requesting the returns has made similar requests for the person's or entity's Federal income tax returns from US Department of Treasury.

While the bill does not identify Trump by name, the measure is intended to allow the Congress to access the US president's tax documents, which the lawmakers from various House and Senate Committees have been seeking since Trump took office. Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon in the early 1970s who has not voluntarily released his tax records.

Related Topics

Senate Governor Trump New York Congress From

Recent Stories

Pakistan must own Kashmir liberation struggle: Mas ..

1 hour ago

US Demands Release of Citgo Executives Detained in ..

1 minute ago

AJK observes Burhan Wani's 3rd martyrdom anniversa ..

1 minute ago

US Detention of Migrant Children May Violate Inter ..

1 minute ago

Italy Starts Seeing Russia as Major Investment Des ..

1 minute ago

Range of Russian-Indian BrahMos Supersonic Cruise ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.