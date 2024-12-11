NY Gunman Had Manifesto Railing Against Health Insurance
Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 01:10 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The man charged with brazenly gunning down a top health insurance CEO in New York carried a handwritten manifesto of grievances against the industry, police said Tuesday, giving a possible motive for the first time.
Luigi Mangione, 26, yelled and struggled with officers as he was led into court in Pennsylvania, wearing an orange jumpsuit, for a hearing on extraditing him back to New York.
He is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street last week, triggering a nationwide manhunt that ended Monday when he was recognized at a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania.
The suspect, who attended the elite University of Pennsylvania and reportedly comes from a wealthy family, could be heard shouting "unjust" and "an insult to the intelligence of the American people" as officers bundled him out of a car and into court.
The revelation of a manifesto carried by Mangione appears to back up the theory that he was angered by the complex and at times dysfunctional US healthcare system.
"I had an opportunity to read the manifesto," the New York Police Department's Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said on the Good Morning America tv show.
"It's handwritten. He does make some indication that he's frustrated with the healthcare system in the United States."
Kenny said Mangione decried how the US health care system is among the most expensive in the world and yet the country has a lower life expectancy than other developed nations.
"He was writing a lot about his disdain for corporate American and in particular the health care industry," said Kenny.
The New York criminal complaint alleges Mangione was found with "written admissions about the crime" but contains no further detail.
Police have not confirmed reports the words "delay" and "deny" -- language used by insurers to reject claims -- were written on bullet casings found at the scene.
