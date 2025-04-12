NY Helicopter Crash Victims Were Celebrating Birthday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2025 | 12:50 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Spanish family killed when a New York sightseeing helicopter plunged into the Hudson River, leaving no survivors, were celebrating a birthday, a local official said on Friday as divers continued to scour for wreckage.
A senior business executive, his wife and three children died along with the aircraft's pilot when the helicopter malfunctioned, disintegrating in mid-air before plunging into the cold waterway below on Thursday.
The family were on a pleasure flight over Manhattan, described by the operator as the "ultimate sightseeing tour of New York City."
"They were celebrating the mom's 40th birthday with the tourist helicopter flight yesterday. The kids were all 11 years old and younger," said Jersey City mayor Steven Fulop.
A family member was flying in to recover their remains and officials were seeking to expedite the release of the bodies to be repatriated to Spain, he added on X.
National Transportation Safety board (NTSB) chairwoman Jennifer Homendy declined to comment on the cause of the crash, telling a briefing that "this is the first full day of our investigation... We have a lot of information, but we do not speculate."
"(Investigators) will focus on the helicopter operator. They'll look at the owner of the helicopter itself, and they will look at pilot qualifications and other information. We have experts on helicopter air-worthiness, on structures and on systems. We also have our evidence management team here," she said.
Police divers were continuing to scour the riverbed for components of the helicopter that had yet to be recovered including the main rotor, she added.
