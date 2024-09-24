NY Liberty riding WNBA boom into playoffs

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Some five years ago, the New York Liberty were used to playing games in a deserted, 2,100-capacity arena out in the suburbs, a world away from the bright lights of the Big Apple.

But when the star-studded WNBA team steps out at a packed Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday they will do so as one of the hottest tickets in town, as surging interest in women's basketball this season ushers in a new era for the sport.

"I go to a lot of sporting events, and nothing beats the energy here," longtime Liberty season ticket holder Lolita Beckwith told.

Beckwith, a professional photographer, has been following the team since the WNBA was launched in 1997.