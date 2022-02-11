NY Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Charges for Offenses During US Capitol Riot - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A New York man pleaded guilty today to assaulting law enforcement and other felony charges during the breach of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, the Justice Department said Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) A New York man pleaded guilty today to assaulting law enforcement and other felony charges during the breach of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, the Justice Department said Friday.

"Greg Rubenacker, 26, of Farmingdale, New York, pleaded guilty to all 10 counts of an indictment returned in the District of Columbia, including charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, obstructing an official proceeding, and committing an act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds," the department said in a press release.

Prosecutors said Rubenacker fought with police officers inside the Capitol Building on January 6 and along with others tried to remove unauthorized people from the Rotunda, the release said. He also smoked marijuana and recorded videos that he posted to social media before he and others were pepper sprayed by officers, according to the release.

Rubenacker was arrested on February 2021 in Farmingdale, New York. He is slated to be sentenced on May 13, 2022 and faces up to 20 years in prison, the Justice Department said.