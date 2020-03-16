NY National Guard to Look for Facilities to Use as Medical Centers Amid COVID-19 - Cuomo

The US state of New York will cooperate with the National Guard to find additional buildings that could be adapted to medical facilities to treat patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing on Monday

"We are going to organize National Guard; we work with the building unions and private developers to find existing facilities that could most easily be adapted to medical facilities," Cuomo said.

Cuomo explained that the New York State now has 53,000 hospital beds and 3,000 intensive care unit beds.

Meanwhile, some 40 to 60 percent of the more than 18 million population of New York might contract the COVID-19.

"Take a hospitalization rate of our sample of about 17 percent and then compare that to 50,000 hospital beds. You will then break in a sweat," Cuomo said.

At this point, New York City needs to find 5,000 additional beds, Westchester County 2,000, while both Nassau and Suffolk 1000 hospital beds, according to Cuomo.

New York has so far confirmed 950 cases of the COVID-19, with seven deaths. Out of the 950 people who contracted the virus, 158, or 17 percent, are hospitalized.