NY Police Say Investigating Incident In Which Russian Consulate Was Doused With Red Paint

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2022 | 09:04 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The New York Police Department is investigating an incident in which two unknown individuals doused the Russian Consulate General with red paint, deeming it a "possible bias incident," a NYPD spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

"On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 0137 hours, police responded to a 911 call of criminal mischief (paint sprayed) on the facade of the Russian Consulate, located at 9 East 91 Street, within the confines of the 19 Precinct. Upon arrival, officers observed red paint sprayed on the facade of the Russian Consulate building," the spokesperson said. "There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing. The incident has been deemed a possible bias incident."

