NY Post Misuses Photo Of Crimean Bridge Blast To Illustrate Russia's Strike On Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2022 | 03:40 PM

NY Post Misuses Photo of Crimean Bridge Blast to Illustrate Russia's Strike on Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The American conservative daily tabloid newspaper the New York Post (NY Post) illustrated an article about Russia's strikes on Ukraine with a photo of the explosion at the Crimean Bridge.

The incident at the Crimean Bridge occurred on October 8, when a truck exploded, killing four people and causing the collapse of two spans on the road bridge. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the blast on Crimean Bridge a terrorist attack aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure.-

The author of the article published by the NY Post claims that Russia's strike was directed against civilians and compares it with the tactics of middle Eastern terrorist groups. At the same time, the same article describes the terrorist attack using explosives on the Crimean Bridge as "Ukraine's successful attack."

The NY Post used a photo of a massive explosion on the Crimean Bridge to illustrate its article on Russia's airstrikes.

The caption to the photo says "The rockets left 11 dead and dozens injured."

This is not the first time that the NY Post used wrong photo and video materials in its articles. The similar situation occurred in March, when the newspaper illustrated an article about the alleged bombing of Ukrainian cities by Russian troops with a video showing the consequences of the shelling of Donetsk by the Ukrainian troops.

Other Western media have also been accused of tampering with illustrations. The Russian news agency URA.ru filed a lawsuit against the Italian newspaper La Stampa over the use of its material about the consequences of the Ukraine's Tochka-U tactical missile explosion in the center of Donetsk. La Stampa placed the picture of URA.ru's publication under the article "Massacre in Kiev."

