NY State Phasing Out Fossil Fuels and Shifting to Renewable Energy - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Leaders of the New York State Assembly announced today that the 2023-24 budget includes several provisions that will phase out the use of fossil fuels in new buildings and invest in new renewable energy projects to help New York State meet the goals of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), a press release said on Wednesday.

"In this budget, we are taking important steps to reduce our state's carbon emissions and move us away from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, while at the same time providing much-needed relief to ratepayers across New York State," said Energy Committee Chair Didi Barrett. "We will continue to fight for innovative, affordable renewable energy solutions that will help us to become a greener and cleaner state."

One provision will phase in requirements that will make all new buildings be all-electric beginning in 2025. Hospitals, critical infrastructure and commercial food establishments are exempt from the requirements, as are buildings where the local grid will not be able to handle the load. In addition, existing buildings and appliances will not be affected by this legislation.

The budget will establish a Climate Action Fund where revenues generated from regulation of the CLCPA will be deposited.

At least 33 percent of the fund would be set aside for consumer and small business rebates. Moreover, prospective projects will adhere to Buy American requirements, and projects that receive $100,000 or more would be subject to prevailing wage and labor peace agreements.

The budget authorizes the New York Power Authority (NYPA) to build renewable energy projects to fill the gaps needed to meet CLCPA goals. One provision is the creation of the Renewable Energy Access and Community Help (REACH) program, which would provide bill credits to low- and moderate-income customers in underserved communities while maintaining what officials say will be "an adequate and reliable supply of electric power and energy."

All of the new measures will adhere to established labor protections, including prevailing wage and Buy American requirements for all renewable projects, officials said.

The governor signed the CLCPA into law in 2019. The bill sets vital environmental standards, including decreases in greenhouse gas emissions and stepping up implementation of renewable energy to focus on and ease the effects of climate change.