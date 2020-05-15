UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NYC Expands COVID-19 Testing Capacity As Reopening Date Still Unknown

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:07 PM

NYC expands COVID-19 testing capacity as reopening date still unknown

Any person with COVID-19 symptoms in New York City (NYC) is now eligible for a test, as the city is trying to reach its daily goal of testing 20,000 people, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Any person with COVID-19 symptoms in New York City (NYC) is now eligible for a test, as the city is trying to reach its daily goal of testing 20,000 people, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

In addition, contacts of COVID-19 patients and workers in such gathering places as homeless shelters and detention centers can receive the test, the mayor said at his daily briefing.

"Lack of widespread testing was our Achilles' heel from day one," de Blasio said, adding that "We're still playing catch-up, and unfortunately that's because the help we needed from the Federal government never was there in the beginning, still isn't here, but we do not let that stop us." More medical workers and personal protective equipment can be spared from hospitals to testing sites, said the mayor, expressing his confidence in achieving the daily goal of testing 20,000 people by May 25, when 12 additional testing sites will be added across all five boroughs.

The reopening of NYC needs to be "slow and steady" and "very careful," de Blasio told CNN in an interview on Thursday.

"It's about health and safety first.

It's about avoiding that boomerang where the disease reasserts, which will be the worst of all worlds," he said.

Repeating his call for more funding from the federal government, the mayor said that the city spent 7 billion U.S. Dollars paying for police, teachers, health care workers and other frontline heroes during the first few weeks of the outbreak.

"Right now, if we don't get a massive infusion of federal support, we cannot go through this recovery. We cannot get our city back on our feet because we won't be able to pay for the basics," he noted.

NYC is still around halfway towards meeting all seven benchmarks for reopening, which are set by the state government.

Five regions in central and northern New York state will restart their economy on Friday night when the "PAUSE" order expires.

Several types of businesses, including construction, manufacturing, agriculture, forestry and fishing, will be allowed to operate in the first stage of reopening.

As of Thursday, the city has reported over 186,000 cases and more than 15,300 confirmed deaths, the city tally shows.

Related Topics

Police Agriculture New York May All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Auto exports dip in April on coronavirus pandemic

24 seconds ago

Samsung Galaxy A51 bestselling Android smartphone ..

25 seconds ago

Asia virus latest: First case in Rohingya camps

1 minute ago

PTI lawmaker Ghulam Sarwar Khan comes under NAB’ ..

14 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close higher

1 minute ago

G-20 members vow to sustain global supply chains a ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.